The Dog Days of Summer are here! Hot and humid days…warm muggy nights with a daily chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see highs in the middle 90s…lows in the lower to middle 70s. I’m thinking we’ll see upper 90s by Thursday. Our heat index will be between 103 and 105 most of the week, so extra care outdoors.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 74

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated late day thunderstorms. High: 96 Rain chance: 30%

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated late day thunderstorms. High: 96 Rain chance: 30%