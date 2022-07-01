Satellite and radar images along with surface observations indicate 
that a low pressure system is located along the coast of southern 
South Carolina near Beaufort.  Development, if any, of this system 
should be slow to occur while it drifts northeastward along the 
southeast U.S. coastline during the next couple of days. Regardless 
of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains, 
which could cause flash flooding across portions of southeastern 
Georgia and the Carolinas through tonight and into Saturday.  See 
products issued by the Weather Prediction Center and your local 
National Weather Service forecast office for more details.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Bonnie

CENTER OF BONNIE MAKES LANDFALL NEAR THE NICARAGUA-COSTA RICA
BORDER...
...TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY RAINS SPREADING ACROSS
PORTIONS OF NICARAGUA AND COSTA RICA...


SUMMARY OF 1100 PM EDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...10.9N 83.8W
ABOUT 75 MI...120 KM S OF BLUEFIELDS NICARAGUA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 270 DEGREES AT 16 MPH...26 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...997 MB...29.44 INCHES