Satellite and radar images along with surface observations indicate that a low pressure system is located along the coast of southern South Carolina near Beaufort. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it drifts northeastward along the southeast U.S. coastline during the next couple of days. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains, which could cause flash flooding across portions of southeastern Georgia and the Carolinas through tonight and into Saturday. See products issued by the Weather Prediction Center and your local National Weather Service forecast office for more details. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent. Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Bonnie CENTER OF BONNIE MAKES LANDFALL NEAR THE NICARAGUA-COSTA RICA BORDER... ...TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY RAINS SPREADING ACROSS PORTIONS OF NICARAGUA AND COSTA RICA... SUMMARY OF 1100 PM EDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...10.9N 83.8W ABOUT 75 MI...120 KM S OF BLUEFIELDS NICARAGUA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 270 DEGREES AT 16 MPH...26 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...997 MB...29.44 INCHES