AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Disney Plus has released a new holiday competition special on its streaming service entitled Best In Snow.

According to the synopsis, contestants from all over the country will compete for the winning title by transforming ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios.

According to the press release, the competition special is being hosted by Tituss Burgess.

However, this new series, filmed in Keystone, Colorado, has a local connection as one of the teams features two couples from Augusta.

Team Hakuna Matata features Charmeka Love, Ron Way, Que Butler, and Emmanuel Butler.

“There is one agent who we had been in contact with, and he contacted us in 2021 for an opportunity that led to Disney casting us for Best In Snow,” says Que Butler.

“Que and Emmanuel were cast, and they were asked for two other people to complete their team,” Charmeka Love says. “They chose us! That’s the story! They said that was no one they’d rather walk through this door with! That’s our friends! That’s our family! That makes us FRAMILY!”

BEST IN SNOW. Team Hakuna Matata/Southern Snow. (Disney/Todd Wawrychuk)

BEST IN SNOW. Team Hakuna Matata/Southern Snow. (Disney/Todd Wawrychuk)

BEST IN SNOW. Judges Andre Rush and Sue McGrew speak with Team Hakuna Matata/Southern Snow. (Disney/Todd Wawrychuk)

BEST IN SNOW. Team Hakuna Matata/Southern Snow. (Disney/Todd Wawrychuk)

“The experience was amazing! It was like none other,” Que says. “Disney was very pleasant to work with, and they were very accomodating. I was born in the ’80s and raised in the ’90s, which means Disney was everything to me! It’s a full circle kind of feeling. Not only was I able to work with Disney, but I was able to do it with my amazing husband, Emmanuel, and our great friends, Charmeka and Ron. This opportunity taught me to not always be sacred of the unknown, but it also taught me to embrace new experiences and to live life to the fullest!”

Want to know if Team Hakuna Matata comes out the ultimate winner?

Check out Best In Snow now streaming on Disney Plus.

For more behind the scenes action of what happened during filming of this special, check out Charmeka and Ron’s TikTok page, LuvsWayLol.