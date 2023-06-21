AUGUSTA, GA – With many kids looking for fun summertime activities, Head Coach of the Augusta Jaguars Men’s Basketball team Dip Metress is hosting a basketball camp as a way for local kids to become more engaged in sports.

His camp takes place at Christenberry Fieldhouse on the campus of AU and is designed for kids aged 6-16. The kids are broken up into beginner, intermediate, and advanced groups for drills, games, and other activities. These camps are a great way for kids to learn valuable skills while they have fun, says Coach Metress, “We’re putting the fun in fundamentals, have fun playing basketball….no swimming, no movies…. we have a great time with them.”

Kids seem to love it too, with camper Carter Harris saying “I love how there’s so much fun stuff to do.” Camp runs from 9am-4pm on June 19-22 and 9am-12pm on June 23rd.