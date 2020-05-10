Dining out on Mother’s Day

Augusta (WJBF)- Mothers Day, like Easter, is looking a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It’s usually the busiest day of the year for the restaurant business. But due to the pandemic, restaurants can expect to see a huge decrease in business, even with the reopening of dining rooms at a limited capacity.



Jeff Brower, Regional Director of Operations for Northpoint Hospitality, says that during past Mother’s Days the Partridge Inn usually saw a large number of guests. This year he says that won’t be the case.



“Traditionally today is the busiest day of the year for us where we would anticipate almost four to five hundred covers depending on the day and the weather. And today we’re anticipating about one hundred people,” said Brower.



On April 27th, Governor Brian Kemp started reopening Georgia, including restaurant dining on a limited basis. He put restrictions in place for the safety of employees and patrons.



“We have anywhere from six to eight feet of spacing between tables and certainly for patrons we have the appropriate spacing. And staff we check on the way in in terms of coughing and things of that sort…symptoms that may be exhibited. But masks for all as they’re serving our guests, sanitizing our tables and following the protocols laid out by the health department and the CDC as they’ve been established for restaurants.”



Another difference patrons can expect to see is a change in the menu. The pandemic has caused shortages in the food supply which impacts what they will eat.



“It’s based on what’s available for the chef and as a result of that availability it’s dictating our menu. So it is constantly changing.”



Another change? Buffets. Brower say that buffets could now be a thing of the past.



We spoke to a few people and asked them about their dining plans for Mother’s Day.



“I feel like it’s too early to start taking her out. I’m not trying to get her sick or myself,” said Jennifer Richards.



So what made Patrick Johnson decide to go out to eat on Sunday, despite the pandemic?

“Just living life. Just trying to get out and go have as much fun as possible.”



Jennifer Arnold is a little more reserved. “I’m still not trusting the pandemic with everything still not being clear and okay to go back out.”



One thing is for sure. Despite a global pandemic, everyone is still going to celebrate the moms in their lives.