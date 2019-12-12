Did the Boston Marathon bomber get a fair trial in Boston?

BOSTON (AP) – A federal appeals court is hearing arguments on whether the Boston Marathon bomber received a fair trial.

Lawyers for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will argue Thursday in Boston’s 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that it was impossible to find a fair and impartial jury in the city just two years removed from the April 15, 2013, attack.

They want his death sentence overturned. But prosecutors maintain Tsarnaev’s conviction and death sentence in 2015 were lawful.

Tsarnaev isn’t expected to be present Thursday. He’s currently in custody in a Colorado supermax prison. The 2013 attack killed three people and injured more than 260.