Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The restrooms at Diamond Lakes were closed last spring, and the signs remain in place as summer turns to fall.

“I’m very, very disappointed to say that I don’t see any difference than what I saw five months ago,” says Commissioner Alvin Mason.

With all the ball fields, Diamond Lakes can draw a crowd, but for months now, the bathrooms have been off limits.

Visitors are forced to use one of the 30 port-a-lets that still dot the park.

“Seems like a year we need somewhere to relieve ourselves I guess the port-a-lets are better than being open,” says Deacon Willie Hicks.

Commissioners acted on the restrooms in May approving half of a million dollars in Rescue Act Money for repairs with the promise the work would be completed by August.

“I don’t know how much longer it should take especially since the money is there to have service, and this product we have here not finished to the standard that we need it just doesn’t make sense to me,” says Commissioner Mason.

Commissioners are expected to get a progress report Tuesday that the work is completed, but for some reason the closed signs are staying up.

Months of no bathrooms have left some calling for change.

“I think we need some new commissioners to implement what’s good for Augusta, Georgia,” states Deacon Hicks.