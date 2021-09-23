Pilot rescued after plane crashes into power lines near Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – A small plane crashed into power lines near Waycross late Thursday morning leaving the pilot stuck inside for over two hours.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:15 a.m. near Bell Street and McKinley Road, located about a mile south of the Waycross-Ware County Airport.

Witnesses tell WSAV by 12:45 p.m., the pilot had been rescued. A cherry picker was used to get him down safely.

“He is weak and has lacerations to the face but is alert,” bystander Jorah Mitchell said.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the pilot is responsive. They’re asking the public to avoid McKinley Road, off of Albany Avenue, as emergency workers and power crews handle the incident.

Georgia Power’s outage map reports nearly 60 customers are without power as a result of the crash. No word yet on when power will be restored.

According to FlightAware, the plane took off from Ormond Beach Airport in Florida around 8 a.m.

Records from the Federal Aviation Administration show the plane is a Marquart MA-5 Charger, a fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft.