AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A shooting involving a deputy is under investigation in Augusta.

Authorities say at around 11:23 a.m. on Saturday, July 8th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Ellis Street in reference to a subject with a gun.

During the incident, a deputy and the subject were shot at least one time. The deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Coroner’s Office is at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested due to the nature of the incident. The GBI responded and assumed the investigation.

This investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.