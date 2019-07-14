Deputy involved shooting on 12th and Maxwell St.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)–Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on 12th and Maxwell.

Investigators say Malik Williamson removed a knife with a brass knuckle handle from his waistband causing the deputy to respond in such manner.

I spoke to someone who lives in the area he says the incident does not surprise him.

“when you grow to be old, then you see a lot of things.”

Early Sunday morning a Richmond County Deputy responded to a call on 12th and Maxwell Street. Investigators say the Deputy found the victim who fit the description of someone they were looking for. That’s when GBI agent Patrick Morgan says shots were fired causing the Richmond County Deputy Ray Parker to grab his weapon and shoot Malik Williamson.

“It’s a open area where it happened, so we have a pretty large area to look around for evidence. that’s why we’re out here taking our time and doing a thorough search of the area,” says GBI Agent, Patrick Morgan.

He says as of now there are no fatalities and Williamson is currently being treated at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say they have an indication of how many shots were fired but did not release that number to us.

As for those who live in the area, some say they would rather just keep to themselves because sometimes it’s just a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Anywhere you go it doesn’t even matter, the worse could happen at any time.”