McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Community Supervision Officer has turned himself in.

According to the GBI, Bobby Evans, 57, of Thomson, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault of a Probationer or Parolee and one count of Violation of Oath of Office by a Public Officer.

Authorities say Evans surrendered to GBI agents at the McDuffie County Jail on Friday.

According to the GBI, the investigation began in July of 2022 after receiving a request concerning allegations made against Evans by one of his probationers, and the results revealed that Evans had sexual relations with the probationer on at least two different occasions in McDuffie County.

The GBI says that this is an active and ongoing investigation.