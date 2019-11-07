Denmark taking action to clean up aging water systems

Denmark, SC (WJBF)- The city of Denmark South Carolina is asking for big money to make big changes to it aging water systems.



Announced in October’s council meeting, city leaders have applied for approximately $2.3M in total state and federal funding to modernize the system helping to improve the overall quality of water in the city.

City Administrator Heyward Robinson told the Times and Democrat of Bamberg County, “The city of Denmark has applied for funding from the Rural Infrastructure Fund ($1,650,000) and from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund ($615,000).” Robinson adds, the city does expect to receive the funding.

The money will go toward replacement of water mains throughout the Public Works system that would include three new well treatment systems, the installation of automatic flushing devices at critical places and the abandonment of three wells.

After asking about the funding sources, Heyward informed council members that the Rural Infrastructure Fund is set up by South Carolina and funded by federal dollars while the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund comes from the DHEC.

The discussion of clean water in the city of Denmark has made national news after citizens complained for more than 10 years about rust colored water. It was later found the city of Denmark was using a non-FDA approved chemical to disinfect the city’s drinking water.

There is a new website for residents and those interested in the ongoing water projects for the city of Denmark, you can visit that website here http://www.denmarkwatersupply.com/