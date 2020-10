Aiken, SC (WJBF)- A twelve year old died in a drive by shooting in Aiken last night. Edward F. McKenzie Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified 13-year old boy was also shot in the leg and treated at the scene. NewsChannel 6's Kim Vickers was in that neighborhood today talking to neighbors.

Neighbors say the street the shooting happened on, is normally quiet. Many say they are shocked by the shooting while others say gunshots are common in the area.