COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) – Police say a Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital.
College Park police say the shooting happened Sunday night in the lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds.
Delta spokeswoman Chelsea Gorman said in a statement that the airline is investigating in partnership with law enforcement. The company says it shares its deepest condolences with Reed’s family and friends.
Latest Headlines:
- Delta Air Lines worker fatally shot in employee parking lot
- Petition calls on NBA to change logo in honor of Kobe Bryant
- Collins expected to try ousting new GA senator in GOP battle
- Parents watching their NICU baby 24/7 through cameras at Golisano Children’s Hospital
- Kemp officials make case for stronger Georgia anti-gang law