SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC.

The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

An autopsy has been scheduled for early next week at Newberry Pathology Group.

The Coroner and his staff extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family of Mr. Cyrus.