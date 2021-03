AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Richmond County.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 5000 block of Copse Drive, Sunday night around 8:47 pm.

Upon arrival deputies found two victims had been shot, both deceased.

Investigators say they are in the early stages of the investigation.

Neither victim’s identity has been released.

