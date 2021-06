AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Law enforcement agencies throughout the CSRA are warning the public about phone scammers. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office as well as Aiken and North Augusta Public Safety Departments have received several reports of scammers posing as law enforcement officers. Scammers demand money from residents, saying they need to pay for citations, arrest warrants or court fees for themselves or a loved one who has been arrested.

“If you are going to get a call from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, we’re not going to ask you for money on the phone," Inv. Josh Anderson says.