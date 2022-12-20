The clouds, chilly and raw conditions will continue tonight into your Wednesday as temperatures will hold in the upper 30s tonight and only mid 40s tomorrow. The real story is a cold front that will move through by Friday. Vipir6 Alert Days are posted for Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Be sure to watch the video forecast posted for the very latest information and how to prepare for this dangerous weather event for us.
Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills on the way. – Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller’s forecast
by: Tim Miller, Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller
Posted:
Updated: