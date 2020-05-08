Daily testing doubles in Georgia | asymptomatic people can also get tested

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says that the State’s largest public health institution — Augusta University — will get more ammunition to fight the virus, and now even asymptomatic people can get tested.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, shows you how Georgia is fighting the coronavirus.

When it comes to testing, it’s all a numbers game. Governor Brian Kemp says because more businesses have partnered up to fight COVID-19, they’re able to increase testing in Georgia.

The latest — The Peach Bowl – donating more than 1 million dollars to Augusta University’s telehealth app.

So far, 14-thousand have already been screen with the app and now more Georgians can get screened whether or not they show symptoms of the coronavirus — which means asymptomatic people can get tested.

Governor Kemp says 217,000 in Georgia across 60 sites.

The state’s health commissioner says within the last two weeks — they’ve tested 110,000 people doubling the daily testing capacity.

“Through the AU Express care app which can be downloaded to your smart phone, individuals can get a virtual visit, which is 24/7 you can access it from the comfort of your home and at no cost to the patient.” DR. BROOKS KEEL, AU PRESIDENT

The testing has improved Georgia’s rankings nationwide moving up from 43rd to 29th in testing overall and coming in at 12th across the U.S. for per capita testing.

“I’m also proud to report that record lows in ventilator use.””Because of your patience and compliance, we have reduced the stress on our hospitals as well as their employees.” Gov. Brian Kemp

The state health department plans to hire 1000 staffers for contact tracing. They also plan to partner up with google for mapping.

You can download the Augusta University Health Care express app for to your smart phone if you want to get tested.