Cyber Quest 2019 displays new tech

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF)– New technologies and their uses were on full display at Cyber Quest 2019.

It’s when companies go to the post to have their new technologies tested out by military personnel.

Companies from all over the world come to Fort Gordon for the event.

“Some of the things I’ve seen, there are man packs that soldiers take out to the field to help them to look at what is going on in the electromagnetic spectrum. Meaning they can actually see some of the signals and can pinpoint where the enemy or some of those signals are coming,” said Captain James Williams III with the Cyber Center of Excellence.

About 18 new pieces of gear were tested at Cyber Quest.