Curtis Sibert to retire Dec. 31; passing business over to sons

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

At the tender age of 68, Curtis “Pete” Sibert will be retiring from Sibert’s Memorials on Dec. 31, 2019 after 28 years of service. Sibert is passing his business over to his two sons, Rodney and Kennya Sibert.

Sibert started Sibert’s Memorials in 1991 with a small office on South Main Street McCormick. After a few years at that office, he opened a second location in Abbeville and moved his McCormick location to Hwy. 28 South, McCormick. Sibert has completed thousands of memorials over the years with both sons by his side since day one.

When asked about passing on Sibert’s Memorials to his sons, he stated, “I am proud to be able to pass my business over to my two well deserving sons. They will be able to take this business to the next level. They both will have my continued support for their success. My older son Rodney is extremely talented when it comes to mechanics and can fix anything. My younger son Kennya is a forward thinking businessman and wise beyond his years. Together, I see these two young men doing great things for this business as well as their community.”

Curtis is a 1970 graduate of McCormick High School and a 1977 graduate of Piedmont Technical College. He also attended Lander College, now Lander University, majoring in Business Administration. During retirement, his plans will be to continue reading historical books, traveling, and he has set a goal to play golf in every county in South Carolina.

