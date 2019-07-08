Curfew hours reinforced after a 4th of July death

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF)– His name was T’rique McCollough. Family Friends and even community members joined Sunday evening to honor his life with a balloon release. Investigators and Officials are s now saying they hope this tragic lost leads as an example of what will continue to happen if gun violence does not stop.

“I’m hoping that this is not another case where a life is lost…everybody gets in an uproar now and then a couple of weeks later… everything dies down. I hope that we will continue to work and we make changes,” says Mayor Gregs Carswell.

The first part of that change is making sure the young people in Waynesboro are abiding by the curfew. Which is –If under the age of 18 teens must be home Sunday to Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Friday to Saturday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. with some exceptions…that is if that teen is driving to or from work.

Burke County Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard, talks about the plans that are in place for those who decide to break curfew.

“The first time we will take them home and deal with the parents. Depending on the level of cooperation will depend on whether or now we actually write a citation or not,” says Lewis Blanchard, Burke County Chief Deputy.

If there happens to be a third violation of curfew then the parents will be the ones taking half of the blame for it.

“We’re actually going to go with a charge against the parents as well. So the child will be charged in juvenile court and the parent is being charged in an adult court because they are failing to supervise their child properly,” says Lewis Blanchard, Burke County Chief Deputy.

” What I want everyone to understand is that we are not putting anybody in a box or lock anybody down but we want to think about the safety. The safety of the kids, the adults and everyone in our community,” says Mayor Greg Carswell.

Along with the curfew both the Mayor and the Sheriff’s Office wants parents to know there are programs in place to help with children they may feel are a little rough around the edges. He says the reason to attend must come from within.

“It has to be that the child wants to attend, if they don’t want to attend then it just like school. All they’re doing is being a distraction for those that want to become better.”

The community and McCollough family members unite over the lost of a life.