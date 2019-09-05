CSRA Walk for Water community event Oct. 5th

The CSRA Walk for Water is a community-wide event to bring safe water to hundreds of men, women, and children across the world. It’s happening October 5th in downtown Augusta.

Local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals are putting their feet into action by raising awareness, raising money, and walking for water. More than 1,000 walkers are expected with a goal of raising $100,000 for Water Mission to provide clean water worldwide.

The three-mile experiential route will demonstrate what life is like for people around the world who walk for water every day. The walk starts with participants leaving SRP Park with empty buckets, filling with dirty river water at St. Paul’s Church, the half way spot, then returning to SRP with the dirty water which will then be poured into a dirty water collection point, which will serve as the input of the water filtration system, which will turn it into safe and clean water. The walk’s course is 3.8 miles total.

Every day, billions of people do have to think about where they will get the day’s water and whether or not it will make them ill. Today, 2.1 billion people around the world lack access to safe drinking water. That’s one-third of the world’s population.

The impact of the global water crisis is both widespread and tragic. One person dies every 37 seconds from a water-related illness, and 50 percent of the hospital beds in the developing world are filled with people suffering from water-related diseases. Women are especially affected, spending 200 million hours each day collecting water for their families. And the water they work so hard to get is usually not safe to drink.

The global water crisis is real. It’s urgent.

Together, the CSRA can be a difference by walking locally for water globally!