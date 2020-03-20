CSRA Restaurants are still open!

The uncertainty of COVID-19 has lead many local restaurants in the CSRA to take proactive steps with their services. These restaurants are still open for business!
- Aiken Brewing Company – carryout
a. (803) 502-0707
- Aiken Fish House & Oyster Bar – open for dine in and carryout with all orders discounted
a. (803) 226-0260
- Augsburg Haus – dine in and carryout
a. (706) 667-8181
- Augusta To Go – offering free delivery with the use of coupon code “FREE” from all restaurant partners for all customers valid through the end of March
a. use of coupon code “FREE”
b. “leave at the door” feature for a no-contact delivery
- Beamie’s at the River – open for normal business
a. 706-724-6593
- Bodega Ultima – curbside pickup
a. 706-416-6661
- Boll Weevil café – curbside pickup
a. 706-722-7772
- Bonefish Grill – carryout and delivery
a. (706) 737-2929
- Bruster’s Real Ice Cream – drive thru and carryout
a. Augusta – 706-731-9929
b. Evans – 706-210-5160
- Bush’s Seafood – curbside pickup
a. 803-663-1073
- Chicken Fingers – carryout, drive thru, delivery
a. 706-305-9099
- The Chop House – dine in and carryout
a. (706) 733-2244
- DeShawn’s Seafood and Chicken – carryout
a. 803-442-4444
- Diablo’s – all locations open for takeout
- DiVino Ristorante – curbside pickup
a. 803-426-8675
- Dukes Bar-B-Que of Blackville – drive thru
a. 803-284-3546
- Edgar’s Grille – curbside pickup
a. 706-854-4700
- Ember’s Grille – carryout and drive thru
a. (706) 305-9707
- Farmhaus Burger – carryout and delivery
a. Downtown – 706-496-8771
b. Flowing Wells – 706-496-2846
- Fatman’s Cafe – carryout and delivery
a. 706-733-1740
- Finch & Fifth – carryout and curbside delivery
a. 706-364-5300
- Frog & The Hen – drive thru pick up & online ordering
a. 706-755-2767
- Giuseppe’s – open for normal business
a. 706-855-0527
- Goolsby’s – open for normal business
a. (706) 651-7345
- Grumpy’s Sports Pub – curbside pickup
a. 803-226-9868
- Hawaiian Style BBQ – carryout
a. (706) 814-6534
- Heroes Donuts – open for normal business
a. (762) 222-7724
- Hildebrandt’s – open for dine in or take out
a. (706) 722-7756
- Hogie Joe’s Sports Grill – dine in and carryout
a. (706) 595-7575
- Humanitree House – take out, delivery and MINIMAL inside seating
a. (706) 364-2518
- Ironwood Tavern – open for normal business
a. 706-814-6789
- Jackie M’s & Son – carryout and delivery
a. (706) 738-6055
- JC’S Seafood – carryout
a. (803) 648-6303
- Knuckle Sandwiches – carryout and delivery
a. 706-828-4700
- Laziza Mediterranean Grill – carryout and delivery
a. 706-504-4303
- Luigi’s – open for normal business
a. 706-722-4056
- Manuels BreadCafe – curbside pickup, free delivery to Ironwood & Hammonds Ferry residents
a. 803-380-1323
b. Half price beer and wine
- Meeting On Main – carryout
a. (803) 266-4900
- Mellow Mushroom – dine in, carry out, curbside pickup and delivery
a. free delivery through 03/29 at these locations
b. Evans – (706) 364-6756
c. Augusta – (706) 828-5578
d. Aiken – (803) 474-8454
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant – dine in and carryout, delivery soon
a. Aiken – (803) 441-0000
b. Evans – (706) 228-3645
c. Martinez – (706) 855-9949
- New Ming Wah – carryout and delivery
a. (706) 736-1701
- Noble Jones – carryout
a. 706-305-3344
- Oliviana’s – carryout and delivery
a. 706-723-1242
- Patriot’s Smokehouse – carryout and curbside
a. (803) 613-6221
- Pizza Joint – carryout and delivery
a. Aiken – (803) 648-9074
b. Augusta – (706) 774-0037
c. Evans – (706) 447-4992
- Rae’s Coastal Café – open for dinner at 5pm
a. 706-738-1313
- Red Oak Manor – open for dine in and take out
a. 706-556-8222
- Red Shed Diner – curbside pickup
a. 803-663-0584
- Roma’s Pizza – takeout and delivery
a. (706) 733-7910
- Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar – both locations open for normal business
a. Augusta – (706) 860-2337
b. Evans – (706) 868-6850
- Sheehan’s Irish Pub – carryout
a. 706-364-1234
- Sole – carryout and reduced seating
a. 706-432-9898
- Southbound Smokehouse – carryout and delivery
a. 706-733-5464
- Snocap Drive-In – drive in, carry out, or local delivery
a. (803) 279-4004
b. Kids eat FREE with a paying adult any time and any day until otherwise notified
- Sugar Booger – dine in and carry out with limited seating
a. 706-364-4530
- Suite 10 Restaurant & Bar – open for normal business w/ increased sanitizing
a. (706) 524-7152
- T’s Restaurant – open for dine in w/o salad bar and carryout
a. (706) 798-4145
- Tailgate Tavern – carryout / curbside pickup
a. (803) 226-0909
- Takosushi – all locations open for curbside service
a. Evans – (706) 863-0606
b. Augusta – (706) 736-9191
- TBonz Steakhouse – open for dine in and carryout
a. Augusta – 706-737-8325
b. Evans – 706-814-7083
- Top Dawg Tavern – open for dine in and carryout
a. (706) 303-4184
- Washington Food Market – carryout
a. (706) 678-2233
- The Willcox – curbside pickup and Aiken delivery
a. (803) 648-1898
- Whiskey Alley – carryout
a. (803) 226-0579
- Whiskey Bar Kitchen – carryout
a. 706-814-6159
- WifeSaver – all locations drive thru and curbside pickup
a. Washington Rd – (706) 860-2605
b. North Leg – (706) 736-5593
c. North Augusta – (803) 279-1446
d. Grovetown – 706-305-9517
e. Fury’s Ferry – (706) 855-6870
- Wild Wing Café – open for normal business, catering, and carryout
a. Augusta – (706) 364-9453
b. Grovetown – (762) 800-9453
- World of Beer – open for dine in, carryout, and delivery
a. (706) 922-0146
- Villa Europa – carryout
a. 706-798-6211
- Village Deli – curbside pickup and delivery
a. (706) 736-3691
- Yoder’s Dairy Barn – open for dine in and delivery
a. (706) 426-0890
- Your Pie – curbside pickup and delivery
a. Evans – (762) 685-5169
b. Grovetown – (706) 426-0116
c. North Augusta – (803) 373-2995
Editor’s Note: This list may be incomplete and will be continually updated as developments occur.