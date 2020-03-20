Live Now
CSRA Restaurants are still open!

The uncertainty of COVID-19 has lead many local restaurants in the CSRA to take proactive steps with their services. These restaurants are still open for business!

  1. Aiken Brewing Company – carryout
    a. (803) 502-0707
  2. Aiken Fish House & Oyster Bar – open for dine in and carryout with all orders discounted
    a. (803) 226-0260
  3. Augsburg Haus – dine in and carryout
    a. (706) 667-8181
  4. Augusta To Go – offering free delivery with the use of coupon code “FREE” from all restaurant partners for all customers valid through the end of March
    a. use of coupon code “FREE”
    b. “leave at the door” feature for a no-contact delivery
  5. Beamie’s at the River – open for normal business
    a. 706-724-6593
  6. Bodega Ultima – curbside pickup
    a. 706-416-6661
  7. Boll Weevil café – curbside pickup
    a. 706-722-7772
  8. Bonefish Grill – carryout and delivery
    a. (706) 737-2929
  9. Bruster’s Real Ice Cream – drive thru and carryout
    a. Augusta – 706-731-9929
    b. Evans – 706-210-5160
  10. Bush’s Seafood – curbside pickup
    a. 803-663-1073
  11. Chicken Fingers – carryout, drive thru, delivery
    a. 706-305-9099
  12. The Chop House – dine in and carryout
    a. (706) 733-2244
  13. DeShawn’s Seafood and Chicken – carryout
    a. 803-442-4444
  14. Diablo’s – all locations open for takeout
  15. DiVino Ristorante – curbside pickup
    a. 803-426-8675
  16. Dukes Bar-B-Que of Blackville – drive thru
    a. 803-284-3546
  17. Edgar’s Grille – curbside pickup
    a. 706-854-4700
  18. Ember’s Grille – carryout and drive thru
    a. (706) 305-9707
  19. Farmhaus Burger – carryout and delivery
    a. Downtown – 706-496-8771
    b. Flowing Wells – 706-496-2846
  20. Fatman’s Cafe – carryout and delivery
    a. 706-733-1740
  21. Finch & Fifth – carryout and curbside delivery
    a. 706-364-5300
  22. Frog & The Hen – drive thru pick up & online ordering
    a. 706-755-2767
  23. Giuseppe’s – open for normal business
    a. 706-855-0527
  24. Goolsby’s – open for normal business
    a. (706) 651-7345
  25. Grumpy’s Sports Pub – curbside pickup
    a. 803-226-9868
  26. Hawaiian Style BBQ – carryout
    a. (706) 814-6534
  27. Heroes Donuts – open for normal business
    a. (762) 222-7724
  28. Hildebrandt’s – open for dine in or take out
    a. (706) 722-7756
  29. Hogie Joe’s Sports Grill – dine in and carryout
    a. (706) 595-7575
  30. Humanitree House – take out, delivery and MINIMAL inside seating
    a. (706) 364-2518
  31. Ironwood Tavern – open for normal business
    a. 706-814-6789
  32. Jackie M’s & Son – carryout and delivery
    a. (706) 738-6055
  33. JC’S Seafood – carryout
    a. (803) 648-6303
  34. Knuckle Sandwiches – carryout and delivery
    a. 706-828-4700
  35. Laziza Mediterranean Grill – carryout and delivery
    a. 706-504-4303
  36. Luigi’s – open for normal business
    a. 706-722-4056
  37. Manuels BreadCafe – curbside pickup, free delivery to Ironwood & Hammonds Ferry residents
    a. 803-380-1323
    b. Half price beer and wine
  38. Meeting On Main – carryout
    a. (803) 266-4900
  39. Mellow Mushroom – dine in, carry out, curbside pickup and delivery
    a. free delivery through 03/29 at these locations
    b. Evans – (706) 364-6756
    c. Augusta – (706) 828-5578
    d. Aiken – (803) 474-8454
  40. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant – dine in and carryout, delivery soon
    a. Aiken – (803) 441-0000
    b. Evans – (706) 228-3645
    c. Martinez – (706) 855-9949
  41. New Ming Wah – carryout and delivery
    a. (706) 736-1701
  42. Noble Jones – carryout
    a. 706-305-3344
  43. Oliviana’s – carryout and delivery
    a. 706-723-1242
  44. Patriot’s Smokehouse – carryout and curbside
    a. (803) 613-6221
  45. Pizza Joint – carryout and delivery
    a. Aiken – (803) 648-9074
    b. Augusta – (706) 774-0037
    c. Evans – (706) 447-4992
  46. Rae’s Coastal Café – open for dinner at 5pm
    a. 706-738-1313
  47. Red Oak Manor – open for dine in and take out
    a. 706-556-8222
  48. Red Shed Diner – curbside pickup
    a. 803-663-0584
  49. Roma’s Pizza – takeout and delivery
    a. (706) 733-7910
  50. Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar – both locations open for normal business
    a. Augusta – (706) 860-2337
    b. Evans – (706) 868-6850
  51. Sheehan’s Irish Pub – carryout
    a. 706-364-1234
  52. Sole – carryout and reduced seating
    a. 706-432-9898
  53. Southbound Smokehouse – carryout and delivery
    a. 706-733-5464
  54. Snocap Drive-In – drive in, carry out, or local delivery
    a. (803) 279-4004
    b. Kids eat FREE with a paying adult any time and any day until otherwise notified
  55. Sugar Booger – dine in and carry out with limited seating
    a. 706-364-4530
  56. Suite 10 Restaurant & Bar – open for normal business w/ increased sanitizing
    a. (706) 524-7152
  57. T’s Restaurant – open for dine in w/o salad bar and carryout
    a. (706) 798-4145
  58. Tailgate Tavern – carryout / curbside pickup
    a. (803) 226-0909
  59. Takosushi – all locations open for curbside service
    a. Evans – (706) 863-0606
    b. Augusta – (706) 736-9191
  60. TBonz Steakhouse – open for dine in and carryout
    a. Augusta – 706-737-8325
    b. Evans – 706-814-7083
  61. Top Dawg Tavern – open for dine in and carryout
    a. (706) 303-4184
  62. Washington Food Market – carryout
    a. (706) 678-2233
  63. The Willcox – curbside pickup and Aiken delivery
    a. (803) 648-1898
  64. Whiskey Alley – carryout
    a. (803) 226-0579
  65. Whiskey Bar Kitchen – carryout
    a. 706-814-6159
  66. WifeSaver – all locations drive thru and curbside pickup
    a. Washington Rd – (706) 860-2605
    b. North Leg – (706) 736-5593
    c. North Augusta – (803) 279-1446
    d. Grovetown – 706-305-9517
    e. Fury’s Ferry – (706) 855-6870
  67. Wild Wing Café – open for normal business, catering, and carryout
    a. Augusta – (706) 364-9453
    b. Grovetown – (762) 800-9453
  68. World of Beer – open for dine in, carryout, and delivery
    a. (706) 922-0146
  69. Villa Europa – carryout
    a. 706-798-6211
  70. Village Deli – curbside pickup and delivery
    a. (706) 736-3691
  71. Yoder’s Dairy Barn – open for dine in and delivery
    a. (706) 426-0890
  72. Your Pie – curbside pickup and delivery
    a. Evans – (762) 685-5169
    b. Grovetown – (706) 426-0116
    c. North Augusta – (803) 373-2995

Editor’s Note: This list may be incomplete and will be continually updated as developments occur.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

