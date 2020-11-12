CSRA native Ray Fulcher nominated for CMA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A music career wasn’t what Ray Fulcher imagined for himself growing up. He was raised in Harlem and headed to Athens after high school to attend the University of Georgia. It wasn’t until 2007 that he began playing the guitar.

Fast forward to 2020. His interest in music landed him a nomination for Song of the Year at the CMA Awards.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 09: Ray Fulcher performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify)

“I definitely didn’t know it was coming,” Fulcher said. “It was a great surprise.”

The song, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” is sung by country singer Luke Combs and co-written by Fulcher and Wyatt Durett. It follows a father who reminds his son that he’ll always be there for him — a song that flowed out of the trio once they started writing.

“It was one of those days on the road that felt really magical. You move to Nashville for those days and never know when they’re going to come.”

Like many of his songs, Fulcher channels his own life when writing, and the CSRA provides a lot of inspiration.

“The CSRA and Harlem have been supporting me since the day I moved to Nashville long before I ever had anything going on, which is awesome. It feels pretty awesome to be representing my hometown tonight and the CSRA in general.”

Win or lose at the CMA Awards, Fulcher is on a fast track to the next stage in his career. He’s working on his own album that’s expected to be released in 2021.

“There will definitely be some Harlem and hometown references. I hope we can make the hometown proud.”