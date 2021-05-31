CSRA native heading to Olympic trials

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Rachel Fulton can swim 50 meters in 22.7 seconds. She trains six days a week in the pool and on land. Her next swim meet will be the biggest of her life — it’s the Olympic trials.

The Lakeside High School graduate will compete against dozens of swimmers in the 50 meter freestyle for a chance to represent the United States in Tokyo.

“That meet is the fastest meet in the world,” Greg Gilette, Fulton’s head coach, explains “It’s actually faster than the Olympics in a lot of ways. Everyone there brings their A-game.”

Fulton is a two-time Georgia state champion. She began swimming at a young age but did not imagine training for the Olympics until the last few years.

“When I was nine, I saw Missy Franklin there [at the Olympics] and thought, ‘This could be me in four years,'” Fulton says.

The trials will not be easy. But, Fulton says she is heading to the trials with the support of her family, friends and team.

“[Qualifying for the trials] would make all the training we’ve been doing for the last year really worth it.”