CSRA landlords feel impact of eviction moratorium extension

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – President Biden has extended the eviction moratorium to help renters during the pandemic, but on the flip side, landlords are taking a major hit. It’s leaving some paying thousands a month in mortgages that normally a tenant would be paying.

The moratorium started in September but has been extended through the end of March.

NewsChannel 6’s Barclay Bishop talked to a property manager who says he’s thankful advocacy groups are pushing to get landlords some relief as well.

“I don’t think you can keep going extending an eviction moratorium,” said Jordan Collier, Doorpost Management. “Not because we want to get the units back, we just. I feel like it’s a one-sided answer. You’ve got to start addressing the landlord side of things. And I’m not saying doing anything different with the tenants. I’m saying you have to address it from the landlord side of things.”

For smaller, independent landlords, the impact is also being felt.

“It’s a business at the same time,” said Michael Brown, independent landlord. “And you hate to put anybody out, especially now. So, I just feel for everybody. And at the same time, I feel for the landlords because we lose money. Because we still have to pay property taxes. And if you don’t own your property, you’re still paying a mortgage on it.”

When the moratorium expires March 31st, the tenant is required to pay the landlord for months not paid since the moratorium first began on September 4th.

