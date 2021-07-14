CSRA EMS and fire teams are hiring

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — For the Gold Cross EMS team, it is not about collecting a paycheck.

“We are here to take care of the community,” Michael Meyers, Gold Cross’ Director of Business Development, says.

Like many organizations throughout the CSRA, Gold Cross is hiring. It needs drivers, EMTs and paramedics

“Everyone is experiencing a shortage. It’s affecting all of us everywhere.”

Michael Meyers, Gold Cross’ Director of Business Development, says the shortage is not impacting their level of care. But, they are finding new ways to recruit potential employees.

“We will train you not just to be an EMS worker. We will train you to be the best in this field.”

In Columbia County, applications are pouring into the Fire Rescue department. The county’s recent decision to raise salaries is drawing applicants in.

“We went from about 12 candidates to over 60 in a short time,” Jeremy Wallen, the chief of Columbia County Fire Rescue, says.

Fire Rescue Chief Jeremy Wallen has six spots to fill.

“We need people to do the job,” Wallen says. “We need firefighters and medics.”

Wallen is looking ahead. He has teamed up with the Columbia County’s Board of Education to create a fire pathway in which high school students prepare for careers in Fire Rescue.

“We want people to do the thing that inspires them everyday.”

For Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross EMS, it all comes back to serving the community and having employees ready for the task.

“You have to help those who have called for you,” Wallen says.

“We’re always looking for great, qualified people who want to make a change,” Meyers adds.

How to apply

To apply for a position with Gold Cross EMS, click here.

To apply for a position with Columbia County Fire Rescue, click here.