CSRA Daycares try to keep up with Cyber boom

The cyber wave is here in the CSRA, bringing in hundreds of families. Many are still looking for daycare centers, but many of those centers already are at capacity.

Not only are some of the day cares reached capacity, but others are closing, and parents are panicking.

The state has given daycares new regulations.

Owner of Cornerstone Academy, Kathie Williams, says that has made it harder for some centers to stay profitable.

She says parents of closing daycares call her along with new parents looking for open spots. She recommends to sign onto a wait list as soon as possible.

“For parents, you know if they’re being told ‘hey the wait list is 30 long, I would still suggest that they get on it because that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll never get a space,” says Williams. “We’ve called 20 people sometimes and they already have other care, they’ve moved, or their situations changed and then they can get on right away.”

Parents can go to Decal.GA.gov. Every single child care center in the state of Georgia that is licensed is listed there.