CSRA couple’s love story comes ‘full circle’ at The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — When Blake and Nora Goolsby took jobs in The Masters Pro Shop in 2006, they had no idea it would change their lives.

“We met each other on one of my breaks,” Nora says.

Nora worked as a cashier, while Blake restocked merchandise.

“I stocked the shelves throughout the store and the shelves right next to the cashier,” Blake explains. “I would go down each and every aisle, but eventually started gravitating more and more to her aisle, Aisle 18.”

The two quickly became inseparable and began dating. Seven years later, on the first day of The Masters in 2013, Blake and Nora returned to Aisle 18 of the Pro Shop where they met. This time, Blake asked Nora to be his wife.

“I was in disbelief because I couldn’t believe it,” Nora says.

The love that began on Aisle 18 would grow. Blake and Nora have welcomed two daughters into the world, Lucy and Avery. In 2019, they took Lucy to her first Masters to see where her parent’s love story began.

“She loved it,” Nora says. “She loved all the flowers.”

“It was full circle,” Blake adds. “Our family started there. We didn’t know it at the time. It was just young little love. Over the years, it’s grown into a full-fledged family.”

“They changed the Pro Shop,” Nora adds. “We looked for our spot where we got engaged, but they’ve renovated it. There’s no Aisle 18 anymore.”

Aisle 18 may be gone, but The Masters will always have a special place in the Goolsby’s hearts.

“It just reminds us of where it all began,” Nora says.