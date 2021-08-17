CSRA counties experiencing school bus driver shortage

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Right now there is a national shortage of workers– that includes school bus drivers.

Counties all over the CSRA are looking for bus drivers; Aiken County has 13 openings and Richmond County has 14 positions available.

Because of the shortage and the beginning of a new school year many buses are late picking students up and dropping them off.

Lynthia Ross, Chief Public Relations Officer for Richmond County Schools said they are looking for drivers who want to make a difference in the lives of children.

“Bus drivers are a very important part of a student’s day. They set the tone for how their morning goes and they set the tone for how they kick off their evening when they get home. So we know that they are a critical piece of our student’s experience and we’re always looking for the best people who want to serve our students and our school system in that capacity,” she said.

We have heard from parents in Richmond County saying buses have been late picking their kids up in the morning and dropping them off in the afternoon.

Ross explains it’s still the beginning of the school year and it usually takes a few weeks for drivers to settle into their routes.

“Over the summer, to prepare for the staffing of our buses with a full return of our students for in person instruction, we’ve had to do some innovative things and some creative work to make sure we were staffed on our school buses.”

Ross asks that parents be patient as the district works out its beginning of the year kinks.

To apply for an open bus driver position click on one of the following links.