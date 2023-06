(WJBF) — The heat is on for culinary experts, professional chefs, and home cooks worldwide to sharpen their knives and compete for the prize of $25,000. Favorite Chef 2023 to Feature Carla Hall and Benefit James Beard Foundation is now underway.

Monica Jordan Myers is one of the chefs competing. She stopped by to chat about the competition with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk.