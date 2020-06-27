Crowne Plaza North Augusta hosting Job Fair

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Crowne Plaza North Augusta is holding a job fair for prospective employees on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Applications and interviews will take place at the hotel, located at 1060 Center St. Prospective employees may take a resume to the job fair, but one is not required.

Crowne Plaza is hiring for the following positions:

· Bartenders

· Front Desk Agents

· Restaurant Servers

· Room Attendants

· Houseman

· Shift Engineers

Crowne Plaza North Augusta, which is operated by NorthPointe Hospitality Management of Atlanta, offers employees a competitive salary, benefits for full-time employees and a positive and

fast-paced work environment.

Job seekers who are unable to attend the fair may apply for a position by texting 84701 to 884-311-6432.

For questions or more information, please contact Rachel Hayes at rhayes@northph.com.