Crowds chant “four more years” while President Trump speaks in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. President Donald Trump spent the day in Atlanta to win the African American vote in Georgia.



Earlier today, he attended a fundraiser for Senator David Perdue— and held a special rally there.

And later this afternoon, the President launched a brand new coalition– called “Black Voices for Trump” effort to secure the black vote– ahead of the 2020 election.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri tracked the President’s visit and spoke to those at that rally at the world congress center.

President Trump spoke for a little more than an hour and used this opportunity to talk about the highlights during his 3 years in office — in fact 3 years to the day when he was elected.

He said his administration has created more than 6 million jobs, lowered unemployment rates, reduced poverty levels and lowered crime.

He talked about 2020 and how it will be a change to improve black communities. The crowd inside was excited and took comfort and continued to chant “4 more years”

While the situation inside the congress center was jubilant with a packed house, outside it was a different story with anti-Trump protests near Mercedes Benz Stadium and CNN center.

Protesters held signs saying “Embarasser in Chief, Our Planet Over Profit, End White Supremacy, Black Lives Matter and pushed to impeach Trump.

Trump says the democrats have let Americans down and urged the “Black Voices for Trump’ and said the best is yet to come to Make America Great Again.

The Black Voices for Trump will be a national effort to mobilize black Americans and get the message of “promises made, promises kept”.