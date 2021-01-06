Crowded hallways at Evans High School raise concern over social distancing and safety

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Pictures showing crowded hallways during class change in Evans High School after students returned to five day a week face to face instruction.

Some Evans High School students said they’re concerned about social distancing and safety



“They don’t seem to be enforcing it that much when it comes to how close people get in the hallways or when changing classes, ” Evans High senior Charles Battista said.



” Personally not my safety as I’m not in a high risk category, but both my mother, father and my younger nephew are in a high risk category, so to me its very important to keep social distancing and to keep wearing masks,” Evans High senior Derick Berard said.

Pictures from Lakeside High school and Grovetown High school we received show similar images. Columbia County schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway said though social distancing is challenging in busy times like class changes, students are required to wear masks and they have other measures in place to ensure safety.



” We’re relying heavily on face coverings and on hand sanitizing. We have ionization modules in our building that scrub the air of dust, allergens and COVID-19. We’re doing everything within our power to have schools safe and also we’re watching numbers,” Carraway said.

Carraway said the school system is actively keeping track of COVID cases through contact tracing.

If there is a concern about the number of cases they will make changes to the current instruction model.



“If it becomes problematic and if we see that what we are doing in any way is contributing to the spread of this virus, we will change direction and we have the ability to do that because we have the best interest of our students and staff as our number one priority.”