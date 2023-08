RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System has announced an update in regards to a high school football game.

RCSS released a statement saying that the Cross Creek High School vs. G.P. Butler Comprehensive High School game has been canceled and WILL NOT be rescheduled.

School officials also say that the details regarding the T.W. Josey High School vs. Savannah High School game will be announced on Friday morning.