Cross Creek sweeps 3A basketball state championships

Make it a clean sweep for the city of Augusta at the Georgia High School Association basketball state championships.

The boys and girls teams from Cross Creek claimed both 3A state championships at the Macon Centerplex. The boys team defeated top-ranked Sandy Creek 57-49. The girls team defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 56-44.

The Lady Razorbacks were led by senior Jordyn Dorsey, who poured in 30 points. The North Carolina A&T signee shot 52% from the floor and also grabbed six rebounds. Her twin brother, Josh Dorsey, scored 8 points with two rebounds and two assists for the boys team.

Four players on the boys team scored in double figures, led by Devin Pope’s 14 points. Antoine Lorick added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Corey Trotter finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and bringing in 10 rebounds. Richard Visitacion added 11 points and seven assists.

The boys team also avenges their loss in last season’s state championship loss. It is the program’s first state championship for both teams.