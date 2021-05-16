Cross Creek Razorbacks and T.W. Josey Eagles celebrate a BIG win

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-The City of Augusta threw a big parade for two basketball teams who won their state championship games this school year– the T.W. Josey Eagles and the Cross Creek Razorbacks.

“Through Covid-19 we stuck together. We made it through, and I was proud to be in Macon at the time when each and every one of you were crowned champions,” says Kenneth Bradshaw, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools.

Bradshaw was among many other city leaders in attendance including Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and Commissioner Bobby Williams.

“The expectation is high for all of you,” says Bobby Williams, Commissioner District 5.

Mayor Hardie Davis/Augusta: “I can’t tell you how proud we are of you in the City of Augusta. You’ve made us proud not just in the state but across this nation. Augusta will you give a proud hand of applause one more time?”

Bands from both schools played their team’s alma maters leading the way from the Municipal Building and ending at the Courthouse with a special announcement.

The city presented both teams resolutions honoring their historic wins– T.W. Josey’s first championship title since 1998 and Cross Creek’s first state championship in history.

Coach Schlein, Head Girls Basketball Coach at Cross Creek says “I feel great this is amazing that everyone got together for this. It’s just been a great day.”

“It’s an amazing feeling just understanding all the hard work that these young men and ladies have put in and here we are,” says Coach Lawrence Kelly, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Cross Creek.

Both teams are already gearing up for a big win next season.

“Just a great job student athletes, Cross Creek girls, Cross Creek Boys, everybody did a great job and let’s do this thing again next year,” says Jawan Bailey, Head High School Girls Basketball at TW Josey.