Cross Creek ends history season in 4A title game to Woodward 75-56

For the first time in school history the Cross Creek boys basketball team compete for a GHSA 4-A state time, falling to Woodward Academy 75-56. Senior Kobe Stewart lead the Razorbacks in scoring with 18 points as Cross Creek season comes to a close with 27-7 record.

Following the game third year head coach Lawrence Kelly felt sad that his seniors ended their high school careers with loss to a very good team, but most importantly is proud of what they accomplished on the court and the bar that was set.

” I told the guys that I’m proud of us, for getting here and that goes a long way you thought,” said Kelly. ” 20 years Cross Creek has been in existence and had never been here, to the state championship those guys were the first to actually do it so I’m proud of them my guys”.

Cross Creek ends the 2019-20 campaign with an overall 27-7 record.