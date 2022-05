NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Drivers in North Augusta may want to find an alternate route Wednesday morning following a car crash.

According to dispatch, a vehicle is overturned at the intersection of E. Martintown Road and Knox Avenue, but no injuries are reported.





Authorities say the incident is not blocking traffic, but the area may be more congested.

EMS responded to the scene as a precaution.