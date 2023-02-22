AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken County Dispatch, five cars have been involved in a crash blocking the Eastbound lane of Augusta Road.

Authorities say the multi-car pile-up at the intersection of Old Cherokee Drive and Augusta Road, which is just a little more than a block west of Clearwater Elementary School.

According to dispatch, the crash was called in at 4:43 P.M. as a crash with injuries.

