COVID-19 testing site giving quick results to Richmond County students, staff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County School System (RCSS) has partnered with the Heritage Pharmacy Group to open a COVID-19 testing site. The site opened Monday at the former Windsor Spring Elementary School.

At this testing site, speed is important.

“There are two types of tests that we administer — the PCR test that patients will get back in 24 to 48 hours and a rapid test that they’ll get back in 30 minutes to an hour,” Kimberly Leaphart, a site lead, explained.

RCSS opened the site after several of its schools switched to virtual learning because too many teachers and staff members were absent with COVID-19. They hope delivering results quickly will help keep their schools running.

“There was a delay in the ability for our employees and students who wanted to be tested to get a test and get test results,” Lynthia Ross, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Richmond County School System, said. “There were delays of up to five days in some instances.”

“You don’t need an appointment,” Leaphard said. “You can come the day of.”

Getting tested at the site is quick and simple. You will drive up and stay in your car. You will then scan a QR code and input your information online. A nurse will administer a PCR and rapid test. Rapid test results will be emailed to you within 30 minutes to an hour. PCR test results will take 24 to 48 hours.

This site is open to the public. There is no limit on how many people can be tested daily. 100 people, on average, are currently being tested each day.

“We’re hopeful that this, in addition to other mitigation strategies that people and the school system are taking with contact tracing and maintaining that strong relationship with the Department of Public Health, that it will help to keep our schools open,” Ross said.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 2534 Windsor Spring Road, 30906.