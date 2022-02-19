Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after being seen in her bedroom with her boyfriend, Douglas Hawkins, 32.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2022

According to the affidavit, Fry’s daughter had been inside the house, located at 6600 block of Bugle Drive, with her mother and Hawkins around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Hawkins reportedly entered the home through a window in order to hide from the homeowner and Fry’s sister, Brittany Charles.

Fry’s daughter told police Hawkins and her mother argued earlier in the evening, but seemingly made up as they were later kissing, touching, and “intimate biting.” Taken from arrest affidavit

Sometime around 1:30 a.m., Fry’s daughter left the room where her mother and Hawkins were in order to make dinner. Soon after, she knocked on her mother’s bedroom door to offer the couple food. When Hawkins opened the door, Fry’s daughter saw her mother lying on her bed with her back to the door, but unhurt.

Just an hour later, Fry’s daughter said she heard “the sound of metal hitting something.” When she went to check on her mother, she found the bedroom door jammed shut. Fry’s daughter forced the door open and found her mother with “blood gushing out of her head,” blood covering the walls, and a bloodied baseball bat.

Oh my God, he killed my sister! Her skull is on the ground! 911 AUDIO TAPE

When first responders arrived, they found Fry on the floor next to her bed. The right side of her face had been disfigured, concaved, and covered in blood.

A tumultuous relationship

According to Fry’s sister, Brittany Charles, the relationship between Fry and Hawkins had a long history of abuse.

The two were introduced in 2019 by Fry’s brother in Spokane, Washington. Fry’s brother met Hawkins while incarcerated at Airway Heights Corrections Center. Soon after, the couple began traveling around the country, stopping in Florida and ending their trip in Detroit.

The couple appeared to split up sometime in late 2019 or early 2020 after Hawkins was arrested for a domestic violence incident against Fry. Soon after the arrest, Fry and two children moved in with Charles on Bugle Drive.

A new start

After months of living with her sister, Fry began dating a man she called “Kyle.” Fry told her sister Kyle was a military officer and had several tattoos. Charles had not met her sister’s new boyfriend, as she was told Kyle was hospitalized for a throat infection caused by bad seafood.

10 days before Fry’s death, Charles walked into her sister’s room and found a man, whom she assumed to be Kyle, sitting on her sister’s bed.

Charles’ husband, Michael, also knew about Kyle after he unexpectedly found him sitting on top of Fry’s bed. When he asked his wife and Fry about him, the three got into an argument about why Fry had not introduced Kyle, which ended when Michael was called “controlling.”

Fry told her brother-in-law about Kyle’s military background. She said Kyle had taken her to an officers ball. Michael reportedly questioned that information after seeing Kyle in person. He later told police Kyle looked homeless and lived in a rundown motel off S. Nevada Avenue.

The truth comes out

It wasn’t until after Fry’s death that Charles learned Kyle and Hawkins were the same man. According to Fry’s daughter, Fry did not tell her sister she was seeing Hawkins again because she knew her sister would disapprove and might kick her out of the house.

Charles also learned Hawkins had been using Fry’s bedroom window to sneak into her house for months and was also the man she had seen just 10 days before her sister’s death.

Hawkins arrested

Initially, Hawkins’ whereabout were unknown Fry’s death. But then, on Feb. 11, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree for Hawkins. On Feb. 15, Hawkins turned himself into the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Hawkins has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on no bonds. He is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 23, 2022.

