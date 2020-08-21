Couple runs drum line mentorship program for community youth

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A local couple is using their passion and talent for music to mentor children in the community.

Created 2 Play is a Christian mentorship program started by Jermal and Christina Harris. They wanted to bring something positive to the youth of the community and they did it by starting a drum line.



“At that time there was a lot of things going on in the community that the youth were kinda getting into some negativity. So I just said, let me change what I’m doing and start giving them something positive to do,” explained Jermal.

The program teaches kids from ages 3 to 17, how to read music and play the drums. The Harris’s started the program nearly two years ago with very little equipment.

“God spoke to me through a dream and told me everything was going to be all right. I was wondering where I was going to get the drums from. I was wondering where I was going to get all this stuff, because we literally started with two bed posts and some pieces of wood, ” Jermal added.

Now the Harris’ have 30 drums, mostly donated. Parents say they were drawn to the program by its family atmosphere.

That includes Amber Exum, who says being a part of Created2Play has helped her son with his ADHD.

“He’s gotten more, as far as the friendship, structure, it keeps him focused. And also it gives him a goal to work through because it’s an incentive,” said Exum.

The kids in the program say it means a lot to them.

“This program is like my family outside of my family,” said Kamari Watts, a drummer int he program.

His brother agrees.

“I just want to thank Mr. Harris for letting me be on the team,” Noah Johnson added.

The team participates in competitions, parades and performances. They most recently competed in Indiana at the Anderson Soul Fest where they placed first. Harris says that many of the kids have never played before they joined Created2Play.

“Well, no child left behind. Thats the first thing. We teach them brotherhood, sisterhood, we teach them to bring that other child. You make sure they know as much as you know. When you see them in public, you make sure you love on them. Teaching them and direct them in the right way. That’s just how we do things around here,” said Jermal.

If you are interested in supporting Created2Play or want information about how to get your child started in the program, just visit their Facebook profile. It is a profile so you will need to request to be added.