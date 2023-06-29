AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- If you’ve been outside for just five minutes, you know just how hot it is– and get this, it’s only the beginning. That’s why local leaders have you covered on cooling centers.

Things are heating up here in the CSRA and with temperatures soon nearing the triple digits, local community centers and organizations have a plan to keep you cool.

“It’s important for our citizens to have somewhere to go, when it’s warm outside, especially those who are homeless or those who don’t have shelter, especially with the Georgia heat,” May Park Community Center Manager Karen Ard said.

NewsChannel 6’s Meteorologists say while Georgia is coming in on the tail of the heat wave, many other states have already seen, we still will see the heat index reaching high numbers. Fortunately, if you need to beat the heat in Augusta, there are places you can go.

“Folks just have an opportunity to just come in and maybe sit in the gym or sit in the recreational spaces, charge their phones, and just kind of cool down a little bit to get out of the heat,” Augusta District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson said.

May Park Community Center is one of the many available cooling centers in Augusta.

“We do have citizens who come in and wait for the bus that come in and cool off and sit in. What I see, mostly, are the homeless come in and need somewhere once they leave the shelter – they need somewhere, they come in periodically to cool off,” Ard said.

This coming weekend, alone, the heat index is forecasted to reach upwards of 110 degrees. So, leaders want to be sure people know where to go.

“The, the goal is to get folks out of the heat, out of those damaging temperatures and into a cool place where they can be safe and they can live a whole life,” Johnson said.

If you or someone you know might need assistance or a cool place to be, visit for more on the resources available to you.