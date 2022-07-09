A cold front will stall to our south Sunday. This will be the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some areas of heavy rain is possible. The good news is that we’ll see cooler temperatures as the front will drop our afternoon highs in the 80s and with more clouds and showers, some of us may see a high near 80 for Sunday. We’ll keep the cooler temperatures for much of next week along with those daily late day showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain possible. High: 87 Rain chance: 60%

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 87 Rain chance: 40%