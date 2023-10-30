Monday Evening Update:

FIRST FROST & FREEZE OF THE SEASON! Get ready for a BIG cooldown as we enter the month of November. Halloween will be the transition day, and that means the forecast could still change. The front will be moving through, and the timing will impact our temperatures. I’m expecting highs in the upper 50s in our norther counties and low 70s towards the south. Augusta-Aiken will be in between, topping off in the low to mid 60s. It will feel chilly when the kids are out trick-or-treating, so make sure they’re bundled up. Light, isolated showers will be around in the afternoon, but should end by the evening. It will also be a mostly cloudy day.

Frost is possible on the morning of the first day of November, but becomes very likely on Thursday and Friday morning. The gusty winds Wednesday morning will help prevent frost for now. Once the winds settle down, we’ll have the coldest morning of the week, with upper 20s in the metro on Thursday. This means we could have our first freeze. Even colder temperatures will happen north of I-20, so a hard freeze is possible as well. We’ll have a similar situation on Friday morning, just couple degrees warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be sunny skies throughout the first week of November with temperatures eventually warming up. Highs will be back in the 70s over the weekend and lows will be in the 40s.