Connections between Packers, Seahawks run deep

by: Addy Bink

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Seattle Seahawks are coming to town and many may not realize how many connections there are between the Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers.

Tight end Jimmy Graham spent three seasons with the Seahawks, earning Pro Bowl recognition twice.

Former general manager Ted Thompson served as Seattle’s vice president of football operations from 2000 to 2004.

Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine worked as a consultant for the Seahawks in 2017.

When Pettine was head coach in Cleveland, Seahawks RB Robert Turbin was on the team and Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga was on the coaching staff.

Luke Butkus, Packers assistant offensive line coach, spent 2010-11 with the Seahawks as a quality control assistant

775192776JD00013_Green_Bay__1555017826759

Clint Hurtt, Seahawks assistant head coach/defensive line coach, and Packers S Adrian Amos were with the Chicago Bears from 2015-16. Hurtt was outside linebackers coach at the time.

Seahawks executive vice president and general manager John Schneider has multiple connections to Green Bay. He was with the Packers for 13 years from 1992 to 2009 in numerous positions: personnel intern, scout, personnel analyst to the general manager, and director of football operations.

Schneider also attended Abbot Pennings High in De Pere.

Schneider and Packers executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball previously worked together with the Washington Redskins in 2001.

Brian Gutekunst

Schneider also previously worked alongside Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in Kansas City from 1997 to 1999.

Matt Malaspina, Packers director of college scouting, served as an area scout for Seattle from 2000 to 2004.

775192709HH00009_Seattle_Se_1542128618176

Before becoming the Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson played one season in 2011 with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

CB Kevin King played at the University of Washington from 2013 to 2016.

Ervin, Seahawks T Duane Brown (2016-17), and DE Jadeveon Clowney (2016-18) were teammates for the Texans.

From 2009 to 2011, Brian Schottenheimer worked with Pettine and Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith while with the New York Jets. Schottenheimer was on the St. Louis Rams’ coaching staff with Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans from 2012 to 2014.

In 2001, Schottenheimer was on the Washington coaching staff with Packers inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.

Smith held multiple titles at Texas Tech while Seattle DE Branden Jackson was playing from 2013-15.

Brian Schneider, Seahawks special teams coordinator, was the special teams/LBs/safeties coach at UCLA when Packers TE Marcedes Lewis was in attendance.

775192577AG088_Chicago_Bear_1545347882678

Seahawks quality control/defense coach Tom Donatell was a graduate assistant when Packers DL Kenny Clark was on the team in 2015. Donatell was T Bryan Bulaga‘s teammate at Iowa where he was a linebacker.

Jethro Franklin, Seahawks assistant defensive line coach, coached the Packers’ defensive line from 2000 to 2004.

Larry Izzo, Seahawks assistant special teams coach, was the special teams coordinator for the Houston Texans when Packers RB Tyler Ervin was on the team in 2016-17. Izzo was also teammates with Packers director of player engagement Grey Ruegamer in New England in the early 2000s.

Seahawks running backs coach Chad Morton was the Packers’ coaching administrator in 2009 and special teams assistant from 2010-13. Seahawks assistant offensive line coach Pat Ruel held the same position from 2001-02.

Packers T Jared Veldheer (2014-17) and CB Tramon Williams (2017) were teammates with Seahawks WR Jaron Brown and G Mike Iupati in Arizona.

Packers LB B.J. Goodson was teammates with Seahawks G/T D.J. Fluker and QB Geno Smith while playing for the N.Y. Giants in 2017.

Seahawks CB Akeem King played for the Atlanta Falcons when head coach Matt LaFleur and TEs coach Justin Outten were on the coaching staff.

Seahawks K Jason Myers was teammates with Lewis in Jacksonville from 2015-17. Nathaniel Hackett, Packers offensive coordinator, was also in Jacksonville when Myers was there.

Packers G/T Billy Turner and Seahawks LB Dekoda Watson were teammates in Denver in 2016.

Former college teammates include:

Packers P JK Scott and Reed in Alabama

  • OXFORD, MS – SEPTEMBER 17: JK Scott #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide punts against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 11: Jarran Reed #90 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a play against the Clemson Tigers during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and RB Marshawn Lynch in California

  • BERKELEY, CA – NOVEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #8 and Burl Toeler #10 of the California Golden Bears celebrate with fans after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2004 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
  • SAN DIEGO – DECEMBER 28: Tailback Marshawn Lynch #10 of the California Golden Bears runs against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Bears 45-10 win at the Pacific Life Holiday Bowl on December 28, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. Lynch was named as Co-Player of the Game. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Goodson and Jaron Brown in Clemson

  • GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 11: Derrick Henry #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball in the second quarter against B.J. Goodson #44 of the Clemson Tigers during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
  • CHESTNUT HILL, MA – SEPTEMBER 29: Jaron Brown #18 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the ball after catching a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the game on September 29, 2012 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Packers WR Geronimo Allison and Seahawks WR Malik Turner in Illinois

  • SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 13: Wide receiver Geronimo Allison #8 of the Illinois Fighting Illini makes a touchdown catch in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies on September 13, 2014 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Washington defeated Illinois 44-19. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
  • CHAMPAIGN, IL – SEPTEMBER 10: Malik Turner #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs the ball after a reception as Dominquie Green #26 of the North Carolina Tar Heels defends at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. North Carolina defeated Illinois 48-23. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Packers S Darnell Savage and Seahawks DT Quinton Jefferson in Maryland

  • MADISON, WI – OCTOBER 21: Troy Fumagalli #81 of the Wisconsin Badgers is brought down by Darnell Savage Jr. #4 of the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
  • BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 21: Quarterback Ford Childress #7 of the West Virginia Mountaineers looks to pass while being pressured by defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson #99 of the Maryland Terrapins during the fourth quarter of their 37-0 loss at M&T Bank Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Packers LB Rashan Gary, Seahawks SS Lano Hill and DT Bryan Mone in Michigan.

  • STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 21: Rashan Gary #3 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after stopping the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 21, 2017 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JANUARY 21: West’s Eli McGuire #1 of Louisiana-Lafayette finds room away from Lano Hill #39 of Michigan to score a touchdown during the third quarter of the East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field on January 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett, Jr. /Getty Images)
  • ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 1: Bryan Mone #90 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after recovering the fumble during the first quarter of the game against Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on November 1 , 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Packers C Corey Linsley and T Jamarco Jones in Ohio State.

  • COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 8: Corey Linsley #71 of the Ohio State Buckeyes blocks Jose Jose #99 of the Central Florida Knights during the second quarter on September 8, 2012 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
  • INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 01: Ohio State offensive lineman Jamarco Jones speaks to the media during NFL Combine press conferences at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ervin and Akeem King in San Jose State

  • AUBURN, AL – OCTOBER 3: Running back Tyler Ervin #7 of the San Jose State Spartans runs the ball past defensive back Tray Matthews #28 of the Auburn Tigers on October 3, 2015 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. At halftime the Auburn Tigers leads the San Jose State Spartans 21-7. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
  • SAN JOSE, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Wide receiver Davante Adams #15 of the Fresno State Bulldogs manages to pull in a 23-yard touchdown pass under tight defense by cornerback Akeem King #25 of the San Jose Spartans in the first quarter quarter on November 29, 2013 at Spartan Stadium in San Jose, California. The Spartans upset the Bulldogs 62-52 to drop them to 10-1. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Packers LB Ty Summers, Seahawks DE L.J. Collier and C Joey Hunt in TCU

  • LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 27: Khalil Herbert #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs the ball against Ty Summers #42 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)
  • FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 17: L.J. Collier #91 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after sacking Jacob Park #10 of the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 41-20. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
  • STILLWATER, OK – NOVEMBER 7 : Center Joey Hunt #55 of the TCU Horned Frogs checks the play before lining up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys November 7, 2015 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys defeated the Horned Frogs 49-29. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Packers DL Kingsley Keke and G/T Germain Ifedi in Texas A&M

  • ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 29: Kingsley Keke #8 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after a sack against Ty Storey #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • MEMPHIS, TN – DECEMBER 29: Germain Ifedi #74 and Joseph Cheek #79 of the Texas A&M Aggies hoist the trophy following a victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 56th annual Autozone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 29, 2014 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

King and Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven in Washington

  • SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 19: Defensive back Kevin King #20 of the Washington Huskies makes an interception in the end zone against wide receiver N’Keal Harry #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 19, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
  • PULLMAN, WA – NOVEMBER 23: Max Borghi #21 of the Washington State Cougars carries the ball against Ben Burr-Kirven #25 of the Washington Huskies in the first half at Martin Stadium during the 111th Apple Cup on November 23, 2018 in Pullman, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

