Congressman Lewis to receive NAACP honor at awards show

ATLANTA (AP) – The NAACP is honoring John Lewis for his Congressional service and long history as a civil rights activist.

The nation’s oldest civil rights organization was set to announce Tuesday that it will bestow the Chairman’s Award on Lewis later this month at its annual arts and entertainment awards show.

The 79-year-old Democrat announced in December that he has advanced pancreatic cancer. Lewis is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

