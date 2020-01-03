Congressman Joe Wilson announces 2020 legislative agenda

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- Representative Joe Wilson made a stop in North Augusta on Friday announcing his legislative agenda for the new year.

“A great concern I have is indeed the debt that our country has. 22 trillion dollars. This really has to be addressed. It’s very said to me that we came within one vote- one time of having a balanced budget amendment. I am not going to give up,” says congressman Joe Wilson.

Congressman Wilson says that debt will fall in the hands of the younger generation. Which brings up another point in his 2020 agenda; Conservative Alternatives.

“Reducing regulations. The president. Promises made, promises kept he’s reduces regulations,” Rep. Wilson says as he backs President Trumps actions.

Congressman Wilson says it’s all about how the state conducts it’s foreign affairs.

“I want to work to grow more foreign jobs in our country. we are a seed here in this very community. Like the success of MTU of Germany, Bridgestone in Japan.”

Last but not least on Wilson’s agenda, promoting the military and veterans.

“It’s meaningful to me that $12,000 per family. 65,000 families are going to benefit by eliminating the widows tax. This is showing such appreciation of people who understand that freedom is not free. They lost a loved one,” says Rep. Wilson.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete asked Congressman Wilson his takes on the Lock and Dam situation. His response,

“114.5 means 114.5.”

The issues with the Lock and Dam is another thing that joins his agenda for 2020.

“When they did an estimate of what the consequence would be by lowering it, what would occur? it was disastrous. We don’t need to learn that again,” says Rep. Wilson.